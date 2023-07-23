Signaturefd LLC Purchases 222 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST stock opened at $377.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $389.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.36.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.00.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 13,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.81, for a total transaction of $4,759,919.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,155.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock worth $24,454,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

