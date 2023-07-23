Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.10.

Insider Activity

Paramount Global Stock Performance

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.52 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.