Signaturefd LLC Has $318,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 391,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.0% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

Fastenal stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $59.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.55.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.53 per share, with a total value of $28,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,850.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

