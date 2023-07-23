Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 31,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 393.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 257,471 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,000,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $92.46 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.73.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.