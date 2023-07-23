Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,507 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 157.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 133,172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 72.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

