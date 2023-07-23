Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

ICLN opened at $18.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.87. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

