Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,713 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,013,220,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Watsco by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,181,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,956,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 105,561.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after buying an additional 1,492,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,363,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,403,000 after buying an additional 81,649 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,127,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $366.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $228.61 and a twelve month high of $383.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.21.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

