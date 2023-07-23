Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 208,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,529 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 268,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BKLN opened at $21.11 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

