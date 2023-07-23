Signaturefd LLC Buys 119 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $306.46 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $224.87 and a 1 year high of $365.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.91 and its 200-day moving average is $293.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

