V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.11%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

