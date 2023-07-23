Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,682,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Insider Activity

Paramount Global Stock Performance

In other Paramount Global news, Director Shari Redstone bought 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $15.52 on Friday. Paramount Global has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. Paramount Global’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -25.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

