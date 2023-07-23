Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after buying an additional 264,159 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,602,000 after acquiring an additional 603,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,653,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,914,000 after acquiring an additional 454,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,658,576.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

