Signaturefd LLC Has $297,000 Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after buying an additional 1,856,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,767,000 after buying an additional 1,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE CFG opened at $31.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.