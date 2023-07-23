Signaturefd LLC Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,568 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,351 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,359,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,126,000 after acquiring an additional 603,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $120.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $138.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.