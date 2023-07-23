Signaturefd LLC Acquires 321 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.78.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $230.39 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.