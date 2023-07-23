Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $797,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,676,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $663,161,000 after acquiring an additional 81,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hess by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,464,386 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,499,000 after acquiring an additional 264,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hess Price Performance

HES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $142.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hess had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

