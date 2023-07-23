Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 12,287.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $77.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.651 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

