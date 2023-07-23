Signaturefd LLC Sells 258 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $177.48 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.96.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

