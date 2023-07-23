Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 765,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,772 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 45.6% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Markel Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 633.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 19,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 34.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 24.8% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

LPLA opened at $230.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average of $215.47.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

