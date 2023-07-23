Signaturefd LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,971 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,851,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,822,000 after purchasing an additional 690,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 654,652 shares of company stock worth $115,819,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %

SNOW stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. UBS Group decreased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

