Signaturefd LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 67,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $281.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.66.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

