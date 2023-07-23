Signaturefd LLC Cuts Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,154 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $209,132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,972,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,114,000 after buying an additional 430,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

