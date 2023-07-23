Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,482 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,269 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,466,356 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $210,415,000 after buying an additional 421,586 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the airline’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 168,903 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $41.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

