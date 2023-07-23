First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Horizon news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon



First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.



