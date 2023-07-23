Signaturefd LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $44.92 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In other Webster Financial news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.30.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

