Signaturefd LLC Buys 760 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 217.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.30.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

