Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Boosted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $28.23 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.