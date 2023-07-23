Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $110,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 361.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,598 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1,780.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,418 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 58.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com cut Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,712,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $1,253,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,302.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,548 shares of company stock worth $10,308,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.55 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $375.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.