Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FMC by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,531 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 41.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 711.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 501,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after acquiring an additional 439,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,716,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,211,000 after acquiring an additional 363,184 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $144.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FMC from $147.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on FMC from $135.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FMC from $120.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

FMC Price Performance

NYSE:FMC opened at $95.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $116.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas purchased 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

