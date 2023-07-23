Signaturefd LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 61,103.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 21,435.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,609 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 414.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.70. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $57.43 and a one year high of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

