Signaturefd LLC Invests $254,000 in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 718.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA TZA opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $22.29 and a 52-week high of $47.87.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

