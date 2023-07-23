Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in NatWest Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 50,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in NatWest Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NWG opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

