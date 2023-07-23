Signaturefd LLC Purchases 3,604 Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in NatWest Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 52.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,278,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 347,451 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. NatWest Group had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

