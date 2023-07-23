Signaturefd LLC Acquires 248 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.30.

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV opened at $74.27 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $75.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

