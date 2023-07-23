Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $1,398,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $1,749,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $367,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $635,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 30.7% during the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a one year low of $22.29 and a one year high of $47.87.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

