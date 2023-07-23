Signaturefd LLC Sells 222 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,817.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $25,701.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,817.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 7,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $525,484.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,708.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,586 shares of company stock worth $1,095,836. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Further Reading

