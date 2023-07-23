Signaturefd LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $219.21 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $166.93 and a 1-year high of $219.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.