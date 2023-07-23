Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 116.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.26.

Insider Activity

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 90.53%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Featured Stories

