Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $176.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma
In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
