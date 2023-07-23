Signaturefd LLC Has $236,000 Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,588 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $61.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

