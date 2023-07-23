Signaturefd LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 572,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Korea Electric Power Stock Performance

NYSE:KEP opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

