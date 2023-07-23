Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after purchasing an additional 346,654 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after purchasing an additional 115,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $237.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $197.99 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.48.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.15.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

