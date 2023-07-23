Signaturefd LLC Sells 2,538 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,826,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,297,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,774 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.02%.

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,431.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

