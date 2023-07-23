Signaturefd LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ICL. Bank of America cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

ICL Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ICL Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 35.99%. Equities analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ICL Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

