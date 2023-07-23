Signaturefd LLC Sells 885 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 64,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Arconic by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 49,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on Arconic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Stock Performance

Shares of ARNC stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.83.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

