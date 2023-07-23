Signaturefd LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

