Signaturefd LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of VBR stock opened at $171.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $142.48 and a one year high of $178.51.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.