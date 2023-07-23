Signaturefd LLC Sells 159 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 3.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graco by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Graco news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,790.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

