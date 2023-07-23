Signaturefd LLC Lowers Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,210,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after acquiring an additional 144,559 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 648.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 103,482 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

HRL opened at $40.14 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

