Signaturefd LLC Sells 824 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $99,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

DocuSign Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $4,935,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -148.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

