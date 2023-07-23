W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W. P. Carey

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WPC stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.10 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.069 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

